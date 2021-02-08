U Deliver Medical Salutes SaraBeth Hartlage during Feeding Tube Awareness Week!
The bFed® System makes mealtime family time for the Hartlage family of Louisville, KY.
In the United States, approximately 500,000 people rely on feeding tubes for proper nutrition. U Deliver Medical's bFed System is the first tube-feeding delivery system designed specifically for them.
Feb 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years ago U Deliver Medical launched the bFed System during Feeding Tube Awareness® Week. This year we are celebrating the bFed community. Our highlighted customer story is 5-year-old Camille Hartlage and her mom, SarahBeth Hartlage, who uses the Bolee® Bag and Bolink® Large Cap to make tube feeding a part of everyday life and family mealtime.
Camille was born prematurely with a severe heart defect that affected her ability to take anything orally. She received a gastrostomy tube when she was 3 months old and has been tube fed ever since. SarahBeth, Camille's primary caregiver, is Interim Medical Director at Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness. She discovered the bFed System while researching the use of blenderized tube feeding.
Every 10 days the Hartlage family gathers in their kitchen to make 30 meals for Camille. They form a production line: cooking, chopping and blending the food, filling the reusable Bolee Bags and storing the nutritious meals in the freezer. For SarahBeth, it's is a labor of love. Making meals in advance and storing them in a Bolee Bag saves a lot of time. Each night she thaws out the next day's meals, including school lunches. Camille's school nurse knows how to use the bFed® System, making lunch time a breeze.
Feeding Tube Awareness Week celebrates the 500,000 people in the United States who receive their meals via a feeding tube. For them, a feeding tube is necessity of life Customers tell bFed System creators Brian Johnson and Fred Reuning that using the Bolink Large Cap and Bolee Bag is a game-changer . It is easy to use and transforms tube feeding from a medical procedure into a mealtime.
About U Deliver Medical
Founded in 2016, U Deliver Medical, located in Hopkins, MN, is dedicated to providing home tube feeders with the freedom to choose how to deliver their nutrition when they want it and where they want it.
SaraBeth Hartlage is available for media interviews. For additional information please contact:
Fred Reuning
Vice President/Co-Founder
763.350.7444
[email protected]
SOURCE U Deliver Medical