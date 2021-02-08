U Deliver Medical Salutes SaraBeth Hartlage during Feeding Tube Awareness Week!

Every 10 days the Hartlage family gathers in their kitchen to make 30 meals for Camille. They form a production line: cooking, chopping and blending the food, filling the reusable Bolee Bags and storing the nutritious meals in the freezer. For SarahBeth, it's is a labor of love. Making meals in advance and storing them in a Bolee Bag saves a lot of time. Each night she thaws out the next day's meals, including school lunches. Camille's school nurse knows how to use the bFed® System, making lunch time a breeze.

Feeding Tube Awareness Week celebrates the 500,000 people in the United States who receive their meals via a feeding tube. For them, a feeding tube is necessity of life Customers tell bFed System creators Brian Johnson and Fred Reuning that using the Bolink Large Cap and Bolee Bag is a game-changer . It is easy to use and transforms tube feeding from a medical procedure into a mealtime.

