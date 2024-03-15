U-Haul Acquires 2 Existing Self-Storage Facilities in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® announced its purchase of two former Freedom Self Storage properties in Pueblo County. They are at 469 E. Spaulding Ave. in Pueblo West and 827 Village Circle in Pueblo.

The properties, now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pueblo West and U-Haul Moving & Storage of University Park, respectively, were acquired on Feb. 14. The acquisitions will enable U-Haul, the industry leader in DIY moving and self-storage, to better meet the needs of its growing customer base in Colorado.

U-Haul of Pueblo West offers 269 self-storage units and 53 RV, boat and vehicle storage spaces for rent. U-Haul of University Park offers 215 self-storage units and 28 vehicle storage spaces. The locations also provide customers with access to moving trucks and trailers, boxes, moving supplies and more. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.

Plans call for the addition of U-Box® warehouses at both properties. The buildings will be used for the storage of hundreds of portable moving containers. U-Haul of Pueblo West will also offer truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Climate-controlled self-storage options will also be added to the facility.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"U-Haul has been looking to grow its storage footprint in Pueblo County for years," said Randi Crompton, U-Haul Company of Southern Colorado president. "By acquiring these existing self-storage facilities, we're able to bring our services closer to residents who need them. U-Haul has been a staple in the Pueblo community since the 1980s and we're excited to expand our network of convenient locations."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

