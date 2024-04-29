U-Haul Acquires 3rd Self-Storage Center in Decatur to Meet Demand

DECATUR, Ala., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the former Assured Storage® property at 2214 Beltline Road SW in Decatur to better meet the self-storage needs of Morgan County.

The property, now U-Haul Storage of Decatur, was purchased on April 26. It is operated remotely by parent store U-Haul at Beltline at 2002 Beltline Road SW, less than one mile away. This is the third U-Haul-owned facility serving the Decatur community.

U-Haul Storage of Decatur sits on nearly two acres and features 246 self-storage units with high-end security features at affordable price points. There is a mix of indoor climate-controlled rooms and drive-up units from which customers can rent.

Normal business hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve self-storage or moving equipment on the U-Haul app or call U-Haul at Beltline at (256) 350-6911.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the families of Decatur," said Brad Weston, U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama president. "Both of our full-service stores in Decatur are at 100% storage capacity much of the year, so we're thrilled to provide a third storage facility that can accommodate our customers and address the growth we're seeing in northern Alabama."

U-Haul intends to hire two new Team Members at the parent store to support the remote facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Decatur community. Honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, U-Haul actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

