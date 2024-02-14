U-Haul Acquires Existing Building for U-Box Storage in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® announced plans to utilize an existing building to house portable storage containers after its acquisition of a nearly 2.6-acre property at 1721 Central Ave. in Chattanooga.

The 76,890-square-foot building, formerly a paper recycling center, will be repurposed for a U-Box® warehouse. The building will provide space to store hundreds of mobile containers and enable U-Haul to better meet demand for its storage products in Hamilton County.

The property, now U-Haul Storage at Central Avenue, was acquired on Jan. 2.

"Tennessee ranked in the top five again on the U-Haul Growth Index, meaning the Volunteer State continues to be a very attractive place to live," stated Clay McQuade, U-Haul Company of Knoxville president. "Every day people are moving to Tennessee. To manage increased demand for our storage products, we needed this extra space to expand operations."

U-Box containers provide 257 cubic feet of storage and one-ton capacity. This generous space enables furniture, boxes and other belongings from up to one-and-a-half rooms (on average) to be shipped and stored safely inside each container. Customers can order as many containers as they need and only pay for what they use.

Customers can have the containers shipped to their door or have them stored in a secure U-Haul facility until they know where they are going and when they are needed. If plans change, U-Haul never charges a fee to alter the date or cancel a reservation.

"U-Box provides an easy and secure moving and storage solution," McQuade added. "Portable moving containers are increasingly popular. U-Haul customers crave convenience. That's what we're here to provide."

Acquisition of the U-Haul Storage at Central Avenue property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

