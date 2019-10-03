U-Haul Acquires Former StorGard Self-Storage Facility in Buford

"This location was already a self-storage facility, so it's a seamless transition for U-Haul and our customers," stated Rod Tape, U-Haul Company of Georgia Northeast president. "We are excited to provide our trusted product and service to our neighbors in Buford."

Contact U-Haul Storage at Buford at (770) 271-0726 or stop by to visit general manager Adonaijah Lefranc and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Tape expects to employ at least seven Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Buford community.

"We are excited to grow our footprint in this community," Tape noted. "Our goal is to save our customers time and money while providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment for their belongings. This will be a convenient option for self-storage customers in Buford."

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

