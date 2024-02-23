U-Haul Acquires Land near the Urban Loop for New Store

URBANDALE, Iowa, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Urbandale thanks to the land acquisition of 4.46 acres at 4880 NW Urbandale Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Urban Loop is scheduled for completion in 2026. U-Haul acquired the property on Jan. 19.

Preliminary plans call for the creation of a multi-story building including at least 700 indoor, ADA-accessible storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for its portable moving containers.

"Having a facility at the Urban Loop is important because it gives our customers direct access to the interstates," said Kellin Sybrant, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "Urbandale is part of the Des Moines metro area and is growing at a steady clip. Trusted U-Haul products and services are needed to accommodate growing communities like this."

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Urban Loop will include a modern retail showroom; moving truck rentals; trailer rentals; towing equipment; boxes and moving supplies; covered RV and vehicle storage; bike racks and hitch accessories; U-Box® containers; and more. Professional hitch installation and propane exchange, refills and accessories will also be available.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul intends to hire 10 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Urbandale community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Bringing quality jobs to Urbandale is a top priority," Sybrant added. "U-Haul is thankful for this opportunity to be part of the city's development and long-term future."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

