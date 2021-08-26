U-Haul Acquires Land to Create Jobs, Self-Storage in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, N.M., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A state-of-the-art U-Haul® moving and self-storage facility is coming to Carlsbad with the Company's recent 6.23-acre land acquisition west of South Canal Street and U.S. Hwy. 62/285.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlsbad is scheduled for completion by 2022. It will comprise a three-story building with more than 100,000 square feet. The store will house 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

U-Haul acquired the property on July 1.

"The closest U-Haul-owned and -operated facility to Carlsbad has been over 70 miles away in Hobbs," noted Bianca Sotelo-Herrera, U-Haul Company of Southern New Mexico president. "This project will answer the demand for our secure self-storage and trusted moving services at a convenient location in this community."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlsbad will offer a spacious retail showroom, as well as essential services like truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, U-Box® portable storage containers and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will be available in the future.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carlsbad is under construction, U-Haul neighborhood dealers in the community are available to serve customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hobbs at 101 W. Navajo Drive is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Sotelo-Herrera plans to hire at least 15 Team Members to staff the new facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the Carlsbad community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Carlsbad is growing, and we're thankful for the opportunity to be part of its development and future," Sotelo-Herrera added. "We're working with the city to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage needs."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

