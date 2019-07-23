U-Haul Acquires Self-Storage Facility on Route 25 in Moultonborough

"This location was already a self-storage facility and operated as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer, so it's a seamless transition for us and our customers," stated Brian Picanco, U-Haul Company of New Hampshire president. "We are pleased to provide our trusted product and service to our neighbors in Moultonborough."

Contact U-Haul of Moultonborough Self-Storage at (603) 476-5888 or stop by to see our progress. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Picanco expects to maintain a staff of seven or more Team Members when the store is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Moultonborough community.

"We look forward to being a staple of this community," Picanco added. "Our goal is to save our customers time and money while providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment for their belongings. Being located on Route 25 near the popular Lakes Region of New Hampshire will offer our self-storage customers an easy and convenient option."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

