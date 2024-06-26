U-Haul Acquires Self-Storage Location in Maplewood to Meet Demand

MAPLEWOOD, Minn., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® acquired and is now serving customers at the former Able Mini Storage property at 1810 Gervais Court in Maplewood to better meet the self-storage needs of its customers in Ramsey County.

The property, now U-Haul Storage of Maplewood, was purchased on June 18. It is being operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Maplewood, less than one mile away. It is the third U-Haul-owned facility in Maplewood.

U-Haul Storage of Maplewood is nested on 1.84 acres and features 262 drive-up self-storage units at affordable price points that are available for rent.

Normal business hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve self-storage or moving equipment on the U-Haul app or call U-Haul at Maplewood at (651) 770-3601.

"We are excited for the opportunity to grow in Maplewood and further invest in the future of this city," said Christopher Bohlman, U-Haul Company of Southern Minnesota president.

"Both of our full-service stores in Maplewood are often at self-storage capacity, so we are thrilled to have a third facility to accommodate demand. Because this site was already a self-storage property, it makes for an easy transition."

U-Haul intends to hire several new Team Members at the parent store to support the remote facility. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Maplewood community. Honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, U-Haul actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find careers at uhauljobs.com.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,004,000 rentable units and 86.8 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

