U-Haul Acquires Storage Business on Main Street in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the Simply Stor-it facility at 1801 N. Main St. to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of its Mitchell customers.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mitchell began serving customers on Sept. 11 and is offering self-storage with extended-hours access.

The 10.16-acre property is a converted regional mall with 25,995 square feet of traditional indoor climate-controlled units; 8,800 square feet of interior drive-up climate-controlled units; and 48 indoor parking spots. There are 329 self-storage rooms on site.

"This is the only climate-controlled self-storage facility in Mitchell," said U-Haul Company of Fargo president Shawn Odden, whose territory includes eastern South Dakota. "Our customers can rest easy knowing their belongings are being stored in a controlled environment backed by the trusted U-Haul brand."

Customers have access to moving truck rentals, trailers, towing equipment, boxes and moving supplies, and much more. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This is the first U-Haul-operated facility in Mitchell, and we're thrilled to be a business owner in this community," Odden said. "This location was previously a self-storage center and certified U-Haul neighborhood dealer, so our customers already know where to find us. We're excited to have our much-needed DIY moving products and services in the heart of Mitchell."

As part of the change in ownership, U-Haul rehired general manager Tom Kulm to the same position.

"I'm excited for this location to gain all the conveniences that come along with the U-Haul name," said Kulm. "U-Haul is pushing for newer and better technology, and having a convenient mobile app is going to be great for our customers."

U-Haul will hire new Team Members to staff the store and will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Mitchell community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers across South Dakota continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul