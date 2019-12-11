U-Haul Adding 722 Self-Storage Rooms at Former Porsche Dealership

The existing U-Haul site will now serve as regional marketing company offices, a reservations department and a warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers. Adaptive reuse of the new acquisition will render 722 indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and technologically advanced security features when renovations are completed.

"There is a huge demand for self-storage in Springfield, so we need to expand to meet that demand," stated Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "We're excited to add a huge range of self-storage options. These will include drive-up, indoor standard, and indoor climate-controlled units. We aim to offer our customers a top-notch moving and storage experience. Our full list of services will make U-Haul the best and most convenient choice for moving and self-storage needs."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Campbell at (417) 887-4041 or stop by to visit general manager Kenneth Taylor and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

The 63,512-square-foot former car dealership will also host a new U-Haul retail showroom with a full array of moving supplies. Customers will have access to truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane, the ecofriendly Take a Box Leave a Box program, a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household items, and more.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We will give this building a facelift," Self added. "Many businesses have come and gone here over the years, but we are ready to commit to this space. We want to be here for the long haul in Springfield. We're excited to provide a better and better product and service to more and more people at a lower and lower cost."

When the location is fully operational, Self expects to employ at least 15 Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Springfield community.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

