U-Haul Announces Plans for a Fifth Company Store on Oahu

KAPOLEI, Hawaii, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® will soon present a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Kapolei thanks to the recent 4.15-acre land acquisition at 91-509 Kapolei Kai St., part of the Kapolei Business Park development.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kapolei is scheduled to be built by fall 2025. The proposed three-story facility on the southwest side of Oahu will have more than 600 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. Preliminary plans also call for a separate warehouse to store portable moving containers.

This will be the fifth U-Haul-owned and -operated facility on Oahu and the seventh in Hawaii. U-Haul acquired the property on Sept. 7.

"Kapolei, also known as the 'second city' of Oahu, is the fastest growing area on the island," said Don Chae, U-Haul Company of Hawaii president. "There is demand for U-Haul to expand our services into Kapolei. Our goal is to support the self-storage and residential mobility needs of this rapidly growing community."

Chae intends to hire at least 10 Team Members to staff the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kapolei store when it is built. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Kapolei community. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Customers will have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul dealers throughout Oahu continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

