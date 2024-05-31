U-Haul Announces Plans for First Company Store in Clarkdale

CLARKDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is unveiling plans for a new retail, moving and self-storage center off State Route 89A and Pine Shadows Boulevard in Clarkdale.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkdale is scheduled for completion by summer 2026. The 9.18-acre property was acquired May 24 and will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated center in Clarkdale.

Plans call for a three-story building with a spacious retail showroom and more than 700 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, boxes and moving supplies, and more. There will also be a U-Box® warehouse to house portable storage containers.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Jessup plans to hire up to 14 Team Members to staff the new store when ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Clarkdale community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"We are excited to be part of the Clarkdale community, which is known for its rich history as a mining town," said James Jessup, U-Haul Company of Northern Arizona president. "There is a lot of new growth occurring in this beautiful area of our state. It gives U-Haul the opportunity to meet growing customer demand for convenient moving and storage solutions."

Until the Clarkdale store is ready, customers can find U-Haul moving and self-storage services just three miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Verde Valley at 1650 E. Cherry St. in Cottonwood.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,004,000 rentable units and 86.8 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

