U-Haul at Brook Park Closing after 39 Years

Customers of the Brook Park store can still find U-Haul products just 2.3 miles away at U-Haul Self-Storage of Parma at 10701 Brookpark Road. The Parma facility, which opened in December 2016, offers 1,044 climate-controlled self-storage units and U-Box portable storage in addition to a full line of U-Haul equipment and services.

The Brook Park store was a Sinclair® Oil and gas station prior to U-Haul starting operations there in 1979. The 1,344-square-foot building served as a U-Haul Movers World center in the 1980s. Four U-Haul Team Members will be let go as a result of the closing.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

U-Haul Company's repurposing of a former Value City department store for its Parma location was driven by its Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the energy and resources required for new-construction materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

Sebastien Reyes

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-at-brook-park-closing-after-39-years-300619692.html

SOURCE U-Haul