U-Haul at Gordon Hwy. in Augusta to Close after 43 Years

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul at Gordon Highway permanently closed its doors on Sept. 30.

Though U-Haul® operations ceased at 1802 Gordon Hwy., the Company announced that it plans to maintain ownership and lease the property to a new tenant. The facility has been serving do-it-yourself movers in Augusta since 1977.

Customers of the location can find U-Haul products less than a mile away at the new U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gordon Hwy. This is the site of a former Kmart® store that was acquired in 2019. U-Haul is offering truck and trailer sharing, indoor self-storage, U-Box portable storage containers, moving supplies, boxes, towing equipment, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

Acquisition of the new store was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations, including insufficient square footage; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of the old store closing, four U-Haul Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe.

