U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years

Customers of the Lee Road location can find U-Haul products just 2.7 miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Beachwood at 21930 Miles Road near Interstate 480 in North Randall. Site of a former OrangeOnions warehouse that U-Haul acquired last year, the Miles Road store will soon offer 800-plus indoor self-storage rooms and U-Box portable storage in addition to a full line of U-Haul equipment and services.

U-Haul at Lee Road operated on a small, landlocked site while offering truck and trailer sharing as well as hitch installation, according to Scott Ochocki, U-Haul Company of Cleveland president. In 2010, when the neighborhood was going through a reimage, this was among the businesses to embrace the initiative. The reimage included beautifying the grounds with landscaping and ornate fencing, painting, and fixing up the building.

As a result of the closing, one full-time and eight part-time Team Members will be let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

U-Haul Company's repurposing of a warehouse for U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Beachwood was driven by its Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the energy and resources required for new-construction materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

