U-Haul at Miller Road Closes Showroom, Most On-Site Services

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Miller Road at G-3341 Miller Road closed its retail showroom and ceased most on-site services on Sept. 1.

The location, which has served Flint since 1987, will continue to operate as a U-Haul® self-storage and U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® facility going forward.

Local residents can continue to have all their moving needs met at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Flint at 3083 Miller Road, which opened its new retail showroom and additional services at the former Kmart® site on Sept. 1. Customers will find an expansive retail showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Miller Road will be run remotely by the new store, located a half-mile away and just east of the expressway. The new Flint store will offer approximately 800 self-storage rooms with covered load/unload areas.

As a result of the closing showroom and services at G-3341 Miller Road, 20 Team Members were let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, or cease certain business operations at locations. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

