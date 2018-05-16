U-Haul at South Lake's Grand Opening to Showcase 1,200-Plus Self-Storage Rooms

"Our neighbors have been longing for a state-of-the-art self-storage facility, and we are eager to reveal our hard work," noted Jon Scoville, U-Haul Company of Western Georgia president.

"This building was a real eyesore. Squatters almost burned it down and it had been neglected for more than 13 years. You could hardly tell there was a building behind all the overgrowth. Now, we are excited to introduce our full line of services at a completely renovated facility, including our U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® self-service options."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake at (678) 369-2753 or stop by to visit Jeremiah Scoville, general manager and Jon's son, and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake opened in a limited capacity in March 2016, offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies out of a temporary showroom.

Then the real work began. More than two years of cleanup and renovations to the former Cambro Manufacturing Company warehouse yielded a new 75,471-square-foot facility with 1,200-plus indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units at affordable price points. Customers will enjoy U-Haul Remote 24/7® access, high-tech security features, an elevator, a covered load/unload area, and a U-Haul Re-Use center for sharing boxes and gently used household items.

The facility also offers towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane and a 5,000-square-foot warehouse that can hold 270 U-Box portable moving and storage containers.

The acquisition of the Morrow facility was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

By repurposing the former manufacturing warehouse, U-Haul prevented the use of 1,079 tons of metal manufacturing and transportation (the same amount of steel used to make 1,088 passenger cars); avoided 5,115 tons of new concrete pours (enough to create 103 miles of concrete blocks); kept 6,288 tons of construction and demolition debris out of landfills (avoiding 242 dump trucks traveling 5,079 miles in total); and stopped 6,389,667 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere (the same carbon emissions of 490 large SUVs or pickup trucks for one year).

"Clayton County has been vastly underserved with U-Haul self-move and self-storage facilities," Jon Scoville added. "This location is very accommodating. With a bus stop at the entrance to our facility, traffic will be cut down significantly by customers having access to public transit."

"U-Haul is committed to operating a green business. Our sustainability mission is to take buildings like this one and turn them around. I'm so proud of this adaptive reuse project. The City of Morrow has really worked with us and we can't wait to serve these folks for years to come."

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Download the U-Haul app or go to uhaul.com to create an account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

