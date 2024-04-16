U-Haul Breaks Ground on 1,400-Room Storage Facility in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® broke ground last week on a new retail, moving and self-storage facility at 3500 Powder House Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Veterans Parkway is scheduled for completion by early 2025. The center will enable U-Haul, the industry leader in DIY moving and self-storage, to better meet the needs of its growing customer base in Minnehaha County.

U-Haul broke ground last week on a new Sioux Falls center that will house 1,400 rentable self-storage units when completed in early 2025.

The eight-acre property will host a pair of three-story buildings, each encompassing 700 climate-controlled self-storage units (1,400 rooms total) with 24-hour customer access. Units will have high-end security features at affordable prices.

Plans include a separate warehouse to hold 1,250 mobile storage containers. U-Box® containers can be delivered and picked up at your door, packed in your timeframe, and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to receive your belongings.

In addition, customers will have access to moving trucks, trailers, boxes and packing supplies, professional hitch installation and towing equipment, propane and much more. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We're excited to expand our presence on the east side of Sioux Falls, especially given the tremendous commercial and residential growth in the area," said U-Haul Company of Fargo president Shawn Odden, whose region includes North and South Dakota. "Our new center will not only create exciting career opportunities but serve as the city's premier facility for those seeking trusted moving and storage solutions."

U-Haul intends to hire up to 20 Team Members to staff the store when it is ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Sioux Falls community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

