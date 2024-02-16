U-Haul Bringing 900-Room Storage Facility and Jobs to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to Rapid City thanks to the land acquisition of 7.5 acres on East Stumer Road.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Catron Blvd. is budgeted for completion by early 2025.

The property will host a three-story building with more than 80,000 square feet, housing at least 900 indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Plans also call for a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

Once the store is ready, customers will have access to truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® containers, propane and more.

"U-Haul is in growth mode," stated U-Haul Company of Fargo president Shawn Odden, whose territory includes Rapid City. "This property was an attractive investment because it's located near the Ellsworth Air Force Base and the constantly growing Black Hills region."

U-Haul intends to hire 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Rapid City community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

