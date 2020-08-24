U-Haul Closed Memphis Repair Shop after 47 Years

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul-owned Memphis Repair Shop at 3020 Lamar Ave. ceased operations on Aug. 17.

The maintenance shop had serviced U-Haul equipment since 1973. As a result of the closing, 25 Team Members will be let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate facilities, or cease certain business operations at locations.

Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores or shops.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups, in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

