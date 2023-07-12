U-Haul Closes Fargo Repair Shop after 13 Years

FARGO, N.D., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul-owned Fargo Repair Shop at 1436 Main Ave. has ceased operations. The maintenance facility closed its doors on July 9.

U-Haul will maintain ownership and repurpose the building for self-storage expansion to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fargo.

Fargo Repair had serviced U-Haul equipment since 2010. Rental trucks and trailers in the region will now be serviced at Dilworth Repair at 1107 Center Ave. W. in Dilworth, Minn.

"We outgrew the shop space at our Fargo location and decided to utilize our U-Haul Adaptive Reuse sustainability model to convert the building to self-storage units," stated Shawn Odden, U-Haul Company of Fargo president. "Having the ability to expand and relocate our maintenance branch translates to greater efficiency, greater convenience and more product options for U-Haul customers."

As a result of the Fargo Repair closing, 21 Team Members were let go.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, shops and offices. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; safety and security concerns; physical site conditions and limitations; shifts in demographics; availability of local Team Members; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; proximity to other new or existing Company locations; and external factors.

