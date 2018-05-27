U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto

"Mississippi is preparing for a state of emergency and Governor Bryant has authorized the use of the National Guard," U-Haul Company of Mississippi president Dick Porter said. "We are expecting large amounts of rain and want to be able to support our community if things take a turn (for the worse). Our neighbors will be able to keep their belongings safe, secure and dry for 30 days at no cost."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact the facilities below:

U-Haul Storage of Gulfport

1132 Pass Road

Gulfport, MS 39501

(228) 864-6672

U-Haul Storage of Pascagoula

2903 Shortcut Road

Pascagoula, MS 39567

(228) 769-8170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hattiesburg

918 Broadway Drive

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 545-2551

U-Haul Storage of Hattiesburg

1303 W. 7th St.

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

(601) 544-7856

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice. Watch the new U-Box TV commercial here.

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers are urged to make sure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to more than 150,000 trucks, 112,000 trailers and 40,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers more than 581,000 rooms and more than 51 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-company-of-mississippi-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-ahead-of-subtropical-storm-alberto-300655358.html

SOURCE U-Haul