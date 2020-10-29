U-Haul Expands 30 Days Free Self-Storage Offer to Zeta Storm Victims

ATLANTA, BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and GULFPORT, Miss., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents throughout Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who have been impacted by Tropical Storm Zeta.

Seven U-Haul companies have made 50 self-storage facilities available across the three states.

"Zeta delivered sustained winds and heavy rainfall to our neighbors across the Southeast," said Pat Spencer, U-Haul Company of Atlanta West president. "Some folks are still without power, and others are returning to homes damaged by the storm. We invite anyone in need to take advantage of our disaster relief program."

Earlier this week, U-Haul made 12 southern Louisiana facilities available to provide free self-storage assistance. Find that press release here.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

ALABAMA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Birmingham

540 Valley Ave.

Birmingham, AL 35209

(205) 942-6833

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Lake

7733 First Ave. N.

Birmingham, AL 35206

(205) 833-1208

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairgrounds

3028 Bessemer Road

Birmingham, AL 35208

(205) 785-1524

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mountainbrook

3195 Hwy. 280

Birmingham, AL 35243

(205) 262-9115

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Uptown

800 28th St. N.

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 730-7821

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Montgomery Hwy.

1402 Montgomery Hwy.

Dothan, AL 36301

(334) 794-6681

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Montgomery

2333 E. South Blvd.

Montgomery, AL 36111

(334) 647-6320

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West End Montgomery

3138 Mobile Hwy.

Montgomery, AL 36108

(334) 262-7701

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodmere

2525 Eastern Blvd.

Montgomery, AL 36117

(334) 239-0471

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pelham

2797 Pelham Parkway

Pelham, AL 35124

(205) 663-3220

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Prattville

1221 S Memorial Drive

Prattville, AL 36067

(334) 380-4348

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia Hill

1420 Montgomery Hwy.

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

(205) 978-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Vestavia

1024 Montgomery Hwy.

Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

(205) 822-4932

GEORGIA

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Nesbit Ferry

2840 Holcomb Bridge Road

Alpharetta, GA 30022

(678) 795-1443

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Downtown Athens

494 North Ave.

Athens, GA 30601

(706) 521-0292

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Athens

2900 Atlanta Hwy.

Athens, GA 30606

(706) 548-8080

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Clairmont Road

2885 Clairmont Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30329

(404) 315-0681

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Cleveland Avenue

2866 Forrest Hills Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30315

(404) 768-0781

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fulton Industrial Gateway and I-20

4225 Fulton Industrial

Atlanta, GA 30336

(678) 666-2471

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peters St.

300 Peters St. SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

(404) 681-0502

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Piedmont

2175 Piedmont Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30324

(404) 815-0262

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Buford Drive

3804 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30519

(770) 932-0923

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mall of Georgia

3556 Buford Drive

Buford, GA 30519

(770) 271-0726

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Canton

2127 Marietta Hwy.

Canton, GA 30114

(770) 704-9028

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hickory Flat

6380 Hickory Flat Hwy.

Canton, GA 30115

(770) 479-2313

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northeast Expressway

2951 NE Expressway

Chamblee, GA 30341

(770) 458-8353

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston

885 Northern Ave.

Clarkston, GA 30021

(404) 294-7368

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clarkston at Sams Road

3605 Sams Road

Clarkston, GA 30021

(404) 296-1492

U-Haul Moving & Storage of College Park at Washington Road

4540 Washington Road

College Park, GA 30337

(404) 763-0000

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conyers

1150 Dogwood Drive SE

Conyers, GA 30012

(770) 761-3888

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Avondale

3653 Memorial Drive

Decatur, GA 30032

(404) 286-9752

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Covington Hwy.

4360 Covington Hwy.

Decatur, GA 30035

(404) 284-0918

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Douglasville

9416 Hwy. 5

Douglasville, GA 30135

(678) 838-0121

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Forest Park

4374 Thurman Road

Forest Park, GA 30297

(404) 366-3620

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kennesaw

2085 Cobb Parkway

Kennesaw, GA 30152

(770) 792-8555

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Pleasant Hill Road

1290 Pleasant Hill Road

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

(770) 381-9793

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Canton Road

2800 Canton Road #2000

Marietta, GA 30066

(678) 810-1141

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marietta

100 Dodd St.

Marietta, GA 30060

(770) 424-9584

U-Haul Moving & Storage of McDonough

2055 Avalon Parkway

McDonough, GA 30253

(678) 466-6513

U-Haul Moving & Storage at South Lake

1549 Mount Zion Road

Morrow, GA 30260

(678) 369-2753

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Jimmy Carter Blvd.

5365 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Norcross, GA 30093

(770) 447-5017

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Crosstown

375 Hwy. 74 S.

Peachtree City, GA 30269

(678) 619-3056

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Cobb

2416 S Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

(770) 432-5249

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 124

2040 Scenic Hwy. N.

Snellville, GA 30078

(770) 736-4992

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Snellville

2161 Hewatt Road

Snellville, GA 30048

(770) 979-5237

U-Haul Mobility & Storage at Eagles Landing

471 Eagles Landing Parkway

Stockbridge, GA 30281

(678) 379-5018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Stone Mountain

4940 Memorial Drive

Stone Mountain, GA 30083

(404) 296-9737

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Woodstock

11300 Hwy. 92

Woodstock, GA 30188

(678) 494-1551

MISSISSIPPI

U-Haul Storage of Gulfport

1132 Pass Road

Gulfport, MS 39501

(228) 864-6672

U-Haul Storage of Pascagoula

2903 Shortcut Road

Pascagoula, MS 39567

(228) 769-8170

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 127,000 trailers and 41,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 774,000 rentable storage units and 66.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

www.uhaul.com

