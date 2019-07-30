U-Haul Expands Self-Storage Options in Nashua

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Nashua will soon be operating out of the new location and offering truck and trailer sharing and moving supplies. Once the 19,517-square-foot space is renovated and construction of the new 76,000-square-foot two-story climate-controlled self-storage building is completed, it will include more than 750 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"U-Haul will be converting this vacant building into a modern retail and self-storage facility," said Scott Chase, U-Haul Company of Eastern Massachusetts president. "This building was built in 1959 and was home to Fab-Braze Corporation for a long time. We didn't want to see this building become an eyesore on the community, and now it will be repurposed for a new life."

The property, acquired on May 21, will soon offer towing equipment; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customers; the Take A Box, Leave A Box program; and more.

Nearby U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers are available to assist while the Clifton Park facility is under construction. U-Haul of Nashua is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

When the location is fully operational, Chase expects to employ at least eight Team Members. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Nashua.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower its carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"This community is growing and there is a need for modern self-storage options," Chase added. "U-Haul is excited to meet the self-storage demands of Nashua."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

