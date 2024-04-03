U-Haul Extends Disaster Relief after Tornado Hits Georgia

Company facility in Conyers offers one month of free storage and U-Box to people affected by the storm

CONYERS, Ga. , April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by tornado damage in and around Conyers.

Severe weather struck the Atlanta metro area late Tuesday night with Conyers being among the communities hit hardest. A likely tornado left a trail of downed trees and residential damage. News reports indicate almost 1,700 homes were without power Wednesday morning.

U-Haul of Conyers general manager Christina Casteel and her team stand ready to help those in need after a tornado struck the community late Tuesday night.

Access to dry and secure U-Haul self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is always beneficial to communities affected by natural disasters.

"U-Haul understands how difficult it becomes while trying to clean up and keep up with valuables after a natural disaster," said Rod Tape, U-Haul Company of Georgia Northeast president. "We want to be here to serve and support the same community that has supported us for many years."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact the U-Haul store in Conyers:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Conyers

1150 Dogwood Dr. SE

Conyers, GA 30012

(770) 761-3888

With 257 cubic feet of space and one-ton capacity, U-Box containers can be delivered and picked up at your door; packed on your timeframe; and stored in a secure warehouse until you are ready to retrieve your belongings. U-Box containers can be shipped almost anywhere in the world and stored for as long as you need.

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

