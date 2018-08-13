U-Haul Facility to Address Self-Storage Demand in Colorado Springs

"Colorado Springs is booming, and U-Haul needs to follow suit," noted Dave Hellmers, U-Haul Company of Southern Colorado president. "Our goal is to meet the growing demand for U-Haul products and services in the Northwest neighborhoods in the Springs."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Mountain Shadows at (719) 694-2269 or stop by to visit general manager Lafayette Jones and his team. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul will be updating and expanding the two-story building in the coming years. Customers will have U-Haul Remote 24/7® access to self-storage; a U-Haul Re-Use center for gently used household goods and materials to be shared amongst the community; the Take A Box, Leave A Box program; and much more.

"This property allows for future growth," Hellmers said. "Rather than build from the ground up, we are pleased to be repurposing an existing facility, which meets our green initiatives to benefit the environment. We chose this area of town because of the strong technology presence and the proximity to the Air Force Academy. We want to be part of this community for years to come."

Hellmers will maintain a staff of 10 Team Members when the facility is fully operational. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Colorado Springs community.

The recent acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Company's Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. Our adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

