U-Haul Has New Hub for Repair Shop, Regional Offices in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating out of a new repair shop at the former Walmart® store at 103 W. Holbrook Road.

Glenwood Repair is a maintenance hub where regional U-Haul equipment is serviced. The shop is tasked with assembling and maintaining engines, transmission, rear axles and more.

The property encompasses 23.27 acres and 162,690 square feet. U-Haul acquired the property in December 2017 and opened the repair shop this year.

"This property brought with it so much opportunity," stated Craig Wilson, U-Haul Company of N. Indiana and S. Cook County president Craig Wilson. "With a property this size, we are able to have our repair shop here, as well as our regional marketing company offices and a full-service U-Haul store – all in one place."

Adaptive reuse of the Walmart store produced about 700 indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and advanced security features. Customers have access trucks and trailers, U-Box® portable storage containers, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane and much more.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Glenwood at (708) 441-4511 or stop by to visit general manager Penny Duso and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"We're bringing jobs to the community, and we're excited to be part of Glenwood's growth," Wilson added. "It is just a 30-minute drive from Chicago, and is one of the many flourishing suburbs in Illinois. Our neighbors deserve a high-quality moving and self-storage product. We're pleased to provide that."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

