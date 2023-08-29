U-Haul is Now Operating at Former Storage Hotel in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the former Storage Hotel facility at 5060 High Meadows Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Grovetown residents.

U-Haul at Columbia Fairgrounds began serving customers on July 31 and is offering self-storage with extended hours access. The 2.33-acre property includes a three-story, climate-controlled self-storage building with 422 units.

"Expanding our footprint in Columbia County is important to meet demand," stated U-Haul Company of South Carolina president Kevin Anderson, whose territory includes parts of eastern Georgia. "This location was already a self-storage facility and a U-Haul neighborhood dealer. It's a seamless transition for us to bring more of our needed DIY moving products and services here."

Customers now have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, propane and much more. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"By reusing existing self-storage properties rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking an ecofriendly approach to serving our customers," Anderson added. "We are investing in Grovetown's growth and look forward to being part of this community for years to come."

Anderson intends to hire a number of new Team Members to staff the U-Haul at Columbia Fairgrounds store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Grovetown community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Grovetown continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-263-6194

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul