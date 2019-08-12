U-Haul Land Acquisition Means New Facility, Jobs in East Denton

DENTON, Texas, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive state-of-the-art moving and self-storage facility is coming to Denton thanks to U-Haul® Company's recent 5.89-acre land acquisition just east of Highway 380 and Loop 288.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Denton, scheduled for completion by fall 2020, will comprise three stories and more than 100,000 square feet. The facility will house 700-plus indoor, ADA accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-end security features.

The property is located just five miles from the University of North Texas and will cater to the moving and storage needs of college students and Denton residents.

"The 380 is the major east-west highway that connects Denton to McKinney, and ultimately the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area," stated Kevin Flanagan, U-Haul Company of North Dallas president. "This sprawling region continues to see significant population swells. Our expansion in this area is fundamental. Growing populations equate to more moving and self-storage needs."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Denton will offer truck and trailer sharing; towing equipment and professional hitch installation; moving supplies; U-Box® portable storage containers; propane; U-Haul Remote 24/7® access for self-storage customer; on-site RV, boat and vehicle storage; a U-Haul Re-Use Center for gently used household furnishings to be shared by the community; and the Take A Box, Leave A Box program.

While U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Denton is under construction, nearby U-Haul facilities and neighborhood dealers are available to assist customers. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton at 164 N. I-35E is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Denton is moving in the right direction and we're thankful to being a part of this community," Flanagan said. "We're excited to continue working with the city to improve residents' quality of life through residential mobility and by meeting their storage demands."

Flanagan expects to employ at least 10 Team Members when the facility is completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within Denton.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

