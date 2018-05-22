U-Haul Migration Trends: Brooklyn Ranks as No. 4 U.S. Destination

"Brooklyn has seen an explosion over the last 10 years because it has the big-city feel without the price tag of Manhattan," said Will Wolff, U-Haul Company of Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island president. "The buildings in Brooklyn are shorter, giving each neighborhood a homey feel, while having everything you need within walking distance.

"Brooklyn is an attractive borough because of the culture. It's a hip community with unique neighborhoods. We have world-class restaurants and a strong sense of community. There is always something going on where residents can mingle and bond."

U-Haul has three Company-owned stores and 35 independent neighborhood dealers currently operating in Brooklyn. Find U-Haul truck and trailer sharing locations in Brooklyn at uhaul.com/locations.

U-Haul International, headquartered in Phoenix, is counting down its top 10 U.S. Destination Cities as a prelude to Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial beginning of the summer moving season. About 45 percent of all moves each year occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The No. 1 Destination City will be announced on May 25 via Twitter @uhaul and on myuhaulstory.com.

Columbus, Ohio, was named the No. 10 Destination City; Charlotte No. 9; Philadelphia No. 8; Austin No. 7; Las Vegas No. 6; and San Antonio No. 5.

Go to myuhaulstory.com to view Destination Cities 11-50. The only other New York destination to make the top 50 list is the Bronx (23) based on its incoming traffic in 2017.

Rankings are based on the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of do-it-yourself movers coming into a community. They do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily signify growth like U-Haul Growth Cities and Growth States rankings.

U-Haul released its top 25 U.S. Growth Cities and its complete Growth States rankings for 2017 in January.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Download the U-Haul app or go to uhaul.com to create an account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. Unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

