U-Haul Migration Trends: Florida had 7 of Top 25 U.S. Growth Cities in 2023

The Palm Bay-Melbourne market registered the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul movers

PHOENIX, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida destinations dominated the U.S. growth cities list again in 2023, with the Palm Bay-Melbourne market netting the largest number of movers in one-way U-Haul® equipment last year.

The U-Haul Growth Index found seven Florida markets among the top 25 growth cities last year. It marks the seventh year in a row the Sunshine State has had the most cities represented. Florida had four markets among the top 25 in 2022, and a whopping 10 in 2021.

The U-Haul Growth Index reveals seven Florida markets are among the top 25 U.S. growth cities for 2023 based on one-way U-Haul customer moves. It marks the seventh year in a row the Sunshine State has had the most cities represented on the growth cities list.

Ocala, the No. 1 growth city in 2022, backslides one spot in the latest rankings. The Sarasota-Bradenton market ranks fourth just behind Charleston-North Charleston (S.C.). Austin is the fifth-ranked growth city – the first of three top-10 Texas destinations along with the College Station-Bryan market and Dallas.

U-Haul calculates growth cities by each city's net gain (or loss) of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from more than 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box® moving container transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada. Neighboring cities in U-Haul markets are often packaged together for migration trends purposes.

In the Palm Bay-Melbourne market, 54.7% of all one-way U-Haul traffic was arriving compared to just 45.3% departing in 2023.

"Growth in the Palm Bay-Melbourne area has been increasing at an explosive rate," stated Cal Conner, U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president. "The Space Coast has many companies investing in this region and creating jobs such as Embraer®, SpaceX®, Northrop Grumman®, Lockheed Martin® and L3Harris Technologies®. We have a low cost of living compared to many of the northern cities people have left. Add to that our fantastic year-round climate, and you can see why Palm Bay-Melbourne is such a desirable area to live."

Other notable markets to make the top 25 include Kissimmee-St. Cloud (Fla.), Charlotte (N.C.), Boise (Idaho), Knoxville (Tenn.) and Henderson (Nev.).

2023 U-Haul U.S. Growth Cities

1. PALM BAY-MELBOURNE, FL (4) 2. OCALA, FL (1) 3. CHARLESTON-NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (10) 4. SARASOTA-BRADENTON, FL 5. AUSTIN, TX 6. COLLEGE STATION-BRYAN, TX 7. CHARLOTTE, NC 8. HUNTSVILLE, AL (9) 9. DALLAS, TX 10. MYRTLE BEACH-NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (17) 11. KISSIMMEE-ST. CLOUD, FL 12. PANAMA CITY-PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL 13. NORTH PORT, FL (6) 14. BOISE, ID 15. WAKE FOREST, NC 16. CONROE, TX (19) 17. KNOXVILLE, TN 18. SURPRISE, AZ (8) 19. AUBURN-OPELIKA, AL (5) 20. LAKELAND, FL (21) 21. MURFREESBORO, TN 22. WILMINGTON, NC 23. QUEEN CREEK, AZ 24. HENDERSON, NV (17) 25. NAMPA, ID

2022 growth rankings in parentheses

FIVE MORE notable cities that just missed the cut but posted strong net-gain numbers in 2023:

• Clarksville, TN • Asheville, NC • Madison, WI • Chattanooga, TN • Tucson, AZ

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents. Find the 2023 U-Haul growth states release here: Texas and Florida Top Growth States in 2023.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from 23,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a broad overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

