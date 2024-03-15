U-Haul Now Operating at Duke Mini Storage Location in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the Duke Mini Storage facility at 401 Sabrina Drive to better meet the moving and self-storage needs of its East Peoria customers.

The property, now U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Peoria, was acquired on Feb. 20 and is remotely operated by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Morton at 1075 W. Jackson St.

Thanks to the 5.41-acre acquisition, U-Haul customers have access to an additional 58 self-storage units and 99 covered RV, boat and vehicle storage spaces in East Peoria. U-Haul is also offering truck and trailer rentals, boxes, moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Storage customers can attain extended-hours access.

Make reservations on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Bringing the trusted U-Haul brand to East Peoria residents is part of our growth strategy," said Zareh Minasian, U-Haul Company of Central Illinois president. "The Peoria area is in the heart of Illinois and always attracts new residents. We want to offer the most affordable and convenient self-storage options to our customers. Taking over an existing self-storage facility will make for a seamless transition."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

