U-Haul Now Operating at Former Collin Mini Storage in McKinney

"This location is two miles from Collin College, and is convenient for our customers living in McKinney's northern neighborhoods," explained Kevin Flanagan, U-Haul Company of Northwest Dallas president. "We look forward to saving our customers time and money while providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment for their belongings to be stored."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney at (972) 548-5035 or stop by to visit general manager Terri Floyd and her team. Hours of operation are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"This location was already a self-storage facility, so it's a seamless transition for U-Haul and our customers," Flanagan said. "This property also has room for expansion, so we are excited for the opportunity to provide a trusted product and service to our neighbors here."

Flanagan expects to maintain a staff of seven or more Team Members when the store is at full strength. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within McKinney.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. U-Haul live verification technology allows rental transactions to be carried out entirely on a smartphone at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Simply visit uhaul.com to create an online account.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.5 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 93 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 now offers customers access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the self-service options on their internet-connected mobile devices. U-Haul customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

