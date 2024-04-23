U-Haul Now Operating at Former Life Storage Facility in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has acquired the former Life Storage® property at 1039 Ridge Road in Webster to better meet the moving and self-storage needs of Monroe County customers.

Now U-Haul Moving & Storage of Webster, the property was purchased on April 3 and will serve as the first U-Haul-owned store servicing the Webster community.

U-Haul acquired the former Life Storage property in Webster, N.Y., and is offering 640 units for rent at its newest store.

The 5.93-acre site includes 640 self-storage units housed in a three-story self-storage building and nine single-story buildings. All storage units will offer high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers also have access to moving trucks and trailers, boxes and moving supplies, and more.

"Being able to serve the families of Webster has been a priority," stated Tom Palmiero III, U-Haul Company of New York Finger Lakes Region president. "As a lifelong Webster resident, I see the local need for clean, dry and secure self-storage, as well as the many packing and moving supplies we offer. I am proud to finally have U-Haul as part of the Webster community."

Normal business hours are 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or call U-Haul of Webster manager Marilyn Arbo and her team at (585) 667-8753.

"We're pleased to provide our current and new tenants with the top-notch customer service they have come to expect from this convenient location," Arbo said.

U-Haul will hire three Team Members to help staff the store and will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Webster community. Honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, U-Haul actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find careers at uhauljobs.com .

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

