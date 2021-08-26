U-Haul Now Operating at Former Pinnacle Self Storage in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul recently acquired the former Pinnacle Self Storage facility at 4892 Burkhardt Road to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Dayton students and residents.

U-Haul Storage of Riverside opened on April 14 and is now offering self-storage options with extended hours access, RV and vehicle storage, truck sharing, boxes, moving supplies and more. The 6.94-acre property houses seven storage buildings totaling 327 units.

"This location is only six miles from the University of Dayton and is convenient for residents in the Eastern Hills neighborhood," said Mark Quinn, U-Haul Company of Dayton president. "We will be able to save our customers time and money by providing a clean, secure and well-maintained environment where their possessions can be stored."

The facility is operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverside just two miles away. Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Riverside at (937) 258-8112. Hours of operation at the anchor store are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"By using existing self-storage buildings rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking an ecofriendly and sustainable approach to serving our customers in Dayton," Quinn added.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

