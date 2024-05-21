U-Haul Now Operating at Former StoreEase Facility in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is serving customers at the former StoreEase® Self Storage location at 2752 Blanding Blvd. to better meet the needs of Clay County residents.

The 11-acre property, now U-Haul Moving & Storage at Black Creek, was acquired on May 3. It is being operated remotely by parent store U-Haul Moving & Storage of Middleburg-Lakeside at 1439 Blanding Blvd. just over six miles away.

U-Haul at Black Creek offers 534 self-storage units, including a selection of indoor climate-controlled rooms with high-end security features at affordable price points. In addition, customers have access to moving truck rentals and green programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box, which promotes the reuse of cardboard boxes and reduced waste.

Operating hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Make reservations on the U-Haul app or call (904) 276-2740.

"This facility enables us to provide greater convenience and serve more Middleburg families," stated Steve Kirkbride, U-Haul Company of Tallahassee president. "The community here is growing at a rapid pace, which has led to increased demand for our services. We are grateful to meet that need with more self-storage options in northern Florida."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, Take a Box, Leave a Box to provide environmentally friendly moving options, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

