U-Haul Now Operating at Former U-Stor-It Location in Lansing

LANSING, Mich., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former U-Stor-It® self-storage facility at 3625 W. St. Joseph St. to better meet the needs of Lansing residents.

U-Haul began operations here on Feb. 6 and now offers self-storage with extended hours access. The 2.5-acre property houses 385 drive-up storage units.

"This location serves as an expansion of our existing Waverly Road facility," said Reid Beffrey, U-Haul Company of Central Michigan president. "Saving our customers time and money by providing more convenient, clean and secure self-storage options is a priority. There is growing demand for U-Haul self-storage in Lansing and we're listening to our customers."

The W. St. Joseph St. facility is being operated and overseen by U-Haul Moving & Storage at Waverly Road. Contact U-Haul at (517) 316-1001 for storage inquiries at either facility. Hours of operation at the anchor store are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"By reusing existing self-storage properties rather than constructing new builds, U-Haul is taking an ecofriendly approach to serving our customers," Beffrey said. "We are investing in Lansing's growth and look forward to being part of this community for years to come."

U-Haul dealers in and around Lansing continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

