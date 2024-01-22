U-Haul of Apache Junction to Host Grand Opening Friday

Company is hiring for 15 new jobs as it expands in the East Valley

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. , Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® Moving & Storage of Apache Junction at 3395 S. Idaho Road will host a grand-opening celebration this Friday to unveil the East Valley's newest indoor self-storage and retail facility.

The Jan. 26 event is from 10 a.m. to noon and includes a free lunch for attendees. U-Haul will have local food trucks on site to provide free meals. There will also be tasty sandwiches from Apache Junction's The Meat Slicer Deli, which serves as a local U-Haul dealer location. Lunch will be provided on a first-come basis.

Additionally, there will be U-Haul giveaways and behind-the-scenes facility tours of the three-story building, which holds 900 self-storage rooms with high-tech security features and climate-control options that are now available to rent.

The property also includes 144 covered RV spaces with electric hookups and a warehouse to store over 650 portable moving containers, allowing U-Haul to serve more customers and meet increased demand for its storage products.

What: Lunch, giveaways, tours, ribbon-cutting When: Friday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon Where: 3395 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119 Who: Open to the public – just come by

U-Haul began construction of the Apache Junction facility in 2018. Customers have access to truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box containers and more.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The City of Apache Junction has been instrumental in supporting this project," said Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. "AJ is the gateway to the Valley of the Sun and people are moving to this area in droves. We're eager to support a growing community with the need-based products and services AJ residents have been demanding for years."

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Apache Junction accounted for 51% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the market (49% departures) in 2023, making it one of the Valley's many growth cities.

"AJ is booming," added Smith. "The amount of residential and commercial development in the area is noticeable. It's no surprise either. AJ is a scenic place to live and is close to the best lakes in the East Valley. U-Haul looks forward to being a strong member of this community for many years to come."

U-Haul intends to hire 15 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Apache Junction community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

