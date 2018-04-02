U-Haul of Avondale Closes on 1st Avenue in Birmingham

Customers of the Avondale store can still find U-Haul products just 1.7 miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Uptown at 800 28th St. N.

This vastly larger U-Haul facility, site of the old Hardie-Tynes Co. complex, is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, hitch installation and U-Box portable moving and storage containers. It will soon provide customers with a spacious showroom and 1,000 climate-controlled self-storage units for rent. The Uptown store will staff more than 20 Team Members once renovations are complete.

Three Team Members will be let go as a result of the Avondale closing.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

There remain six U-Haul-owned and -operated stores as well as 24 U-Haul neighborhood dealer locations in the city limits ready to meet the needs of Birmingham's self-move and self-storage customers. Find U-Haul store and neighborhood dealer locations near you at uhaul.com/locations.

