U-Haul of Hammond Plans to Build New Store after Land Acquisition

HAMMOND, Ind., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years, U-Haul® has been serving do-it-yourself movers in Hammond at 822 165th St. Today, U-Haul is announcing plans for a new facility to accompany its longtime center to meet the growing needs of the community.

U-Box Moving & Storage of Hammond at 6303 Calumet Ave. is scheduled for completion by summer 2026. It will be just one-third of a mile from the existing store. The 2.7-acre property was acquired on May 26.

Once the new facility is ready, it will serve as the parent store to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hammond, which will remain open and be operated remotely.

Plans call for a three-story building with an expansive, modern retail showroom and 676 indoor climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, boxes and moving supplies, and more.

Download the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"We are excited to develop land that has long sat empty and add to our current services available in Hammond," stated Raymon Powell, U-Haul Company of South Cook County & Northern Indiana president. "The new center will provide expanded options at a convenient location, including more climate-controlled storage to better serve the community's needs."

The center is near retail and residential areas with close proximity to Purdue University's Northwest Hammond campus.

Powell plans to hire additional Team Members to staff the new store when it is ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Hammond community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

