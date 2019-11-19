U-Haul of Leestown Road to Give UK Students More Storage Options

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is repurposing a vacant manufacturing building to present U-Haul Moving & Storage of Leestown Road at 2425 Merchant St. in Lexington.

The 5.83-acre property was last home to Delta T Corp.®, a ceiling fan manufacturer, but had been empty for five years prior to U-Haul arriving. U-Haul began offering truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and U-Box® portable storage containers at this location in August 2018 out of a temporary showroom.

Renovation plans of the 99,591-square-foot building call for the creation of hundreds of indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Units will be available for rent in spring 2020. Propane, professional hitch installation and more will also be offered in the near future.

Located just over four miles northwest of the University of Kentucky, the new U-Haul store will have a Big Blue Nation vibe while catering to college students and local residents.

"This property was in need of some TLC," stated Chris Minnich, U-Haul Company of Louisville president. "U-Haul is proud to step forward and breathe life into this space. We look forward to making this property warm and welcoming, while also meeting the growing demand for moving and self-storage services."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Leestown Road at (859) 309-5729 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday (closed Tuesday) and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"Expanding our reach in Lexington is important because many families and young professionals are moving here to call it home," Minnich added. "With the University of Kentucky just four miles away, we're eager to offer our trusted product to current Wildcats and longtime residents alike."

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

SOURCE U-Haul

Related Links

https://www.uhaul.com

