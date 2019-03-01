U-Haul of Maumee River Closes Showroom, Most On-Site Services

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Maumee River at 855 E. Broadway will close its retail showroom and cease most on-site services on March 15.

The location, which has served Toledo since 1977, will continue to operate as an unmanned U-Haul® self-storage and U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® facility going forward.

Local residents will continue to have their moving needs met at the new U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Toledo at 801 Washington St., which opens today in the old Willis Day building. Customers can find an expansive showroom featuring a full line of moving supplies, boxes, hitch accessories, bike racks and more.

The 100 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at Maumee River will be run remotely by the new store, which is less than three miles away. U-Haul of Downtown Toledo will offer an additional 800 self-storage rooms when renovations are done.

In addition to the closing showroom at Maumee River, U-Haul will also cease hitch installations and propane dispensing. Those services will be available at the Downtown Toledo store, U-Haul Company of NW Ohio president Cory Hall confirmed. Four U-Haul Team Members will be let go due to the closing services at the Maumee River store.

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores, or cease certain business operations at locations.

Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

