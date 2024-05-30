U-Haul of University Park will Cater to Notre Dame Students

Ready by summer 2026, the state-of-the-art storage facility will offer 967 climate-controlled units for rent

MISHAWAKA, Ind., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® has strengthened its investment in Mishawaka, purchasing 11.23 acres at 16963 Douglas Road where a new retail, moving and self-storage facility will be built.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of University Park is slated for completion by summer 2026. The lot was acquired on May 15 and will be home to the fourth U-Haul-owned and -operated self-storage property in Mishawaka.

The facility will be just 1.3 miles from the University of Notre Dame, offering convenient mobility and storage solutions for Fighting Irish students and staff.

U-Haul of University Park will be a full-service center. It will feature a three-story building showcasing 967 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable prices. Plans also call for truck and trailer rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable moving containers, propane and more.

"We are excited to make trusted U-Haul products and services even more convenient for Mishawaka residents and the wonderful people associated with the University of Notre Dame," said Ray Powell, U-Haul Company of Northern Indiana and South Cook County president. "We look forward to being a good neighbor by building a beautiful facility, creating jobs and meeting a basic need for this growing community."

Powell plans to hire up to 17 Team Members to staff the new store when ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth in the Mishawaka community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Until the University Park store is ready, customers can find U-Haul moving and self-storage services at the following Mishawaka stores:

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was recently named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The U-Haul app makes it easy for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and -return options on their smartphones with our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 188,700 trucks, 139,400 trailers and 43,700 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 1,004,000 rentable units and 86.8 million square feet of self-storage space at Company-owned and -managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

