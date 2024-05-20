U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage following Houston Storms

HOUSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-three U-Haul stores across Greater Houston are extending 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box portable storage container usage to residents impacted by last week's devastating storms.

Powerful winds and rains caused mass damage to homes and businesses, toppled trees and downed power lines across a wide region on May 16. Several fatalities were reported, and hundreds of thousands of residents were left without power.

The clean-up process is expected to take time. Access to dry and secure self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is critical for communities during the recovery process following natural disasters.

Lynn Buck, U-Haul Area District Vice President who oversees operations in and around Houston, announced that three marketing company offices in his territory will each make 11 self-storage facilities available to offer disaster relief – totaling 33 participating stores (21 stores in Houston city limits).

The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. The free U-Box offer is for on-site storage at U-Haul facilities and does not include residential delivery and pick-up of containers.

People seeking more details about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange storage should call the participating office near them or stop by a U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in one of the cities listed below:

https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Self-Storage-near-Alexandria-LA-71301/927065/U-Haul Co. of West Houston

(281) 495-2303

Store locations: Cypress, Houston (8), Katy (2)

https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Self-Storage-near-Alexandria-LA-71301/927065/U-Haul Co. of Northwest Houston

(281) 377-3379

Store locations: College Station (2), Houston (9)

https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Self-Storage-near-Alexandria-LA-71301/927065/U-Haul Co. of Gulf Coast Texas

(713) 750-7739

Store locations: Baytown, Houston (4), La Marque, League City (2), Pasadena, Texas City, Webster

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 602-760-4941

Website: uhaul.com

