U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 10 Stores in Southern Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the tornadoes and flooding affecting much of southern Louisiana, including the New Orleans metro area.

Severe weather has brought fierce winds and heavy rains to the region. A tornado caused widespread damage in Slidell and eastern St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans declared a flash flood warning.

U-Haul is making its disaster relief program available at 10 stores throughout southern Louisiana, enabling residents affected by the severe storms to receive 30 days of free storage on a new rental unit while availability lasts.

With some families displaced and others facing home repairs, access to dry and secure self-storage rooms during the clean-up process is essential for communities affected by natural disasters.

"The damage from these tornadoes and storms is significant," stated Patrick Allen, U-Haul Company of Southern Louisiana president. "As our neighbors face cleaning up or repairing their homes, we are extending one month of free storage to anyone who needs it. It's the least we can do to help during a difficult time."

Ten stores are available to provide 30 days of free storage services. The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new storage rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange free self-storage should contact their nearest participating facility (alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hammond

1915 SW Railroad Ave.

Hammond, LA 70403

(985) 345-3066

U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lapalco Blvd.

2340 Lapalco Blvd.

Harvey, LA 70058

(504) 368-7823

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner

2828 Marietta St.

Kenner, LA 70062

(504) 468-3444

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hwy. 14

1011 Highway 14

Lake Charles, LA 70601

(337) 436-5014

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd.

3800 N. Causeway Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

(504) 837-4122

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Airline Hwy.

3847 Airline Drive

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 302-4666

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave.

1019 Central Ave.

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 737-0916

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly

6210 Chef Menteur Hwy.

New Orleans, LA 70126

(504) 246-9011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd.

4449 Michoud Blvd.

New Orleans, LA 70129

(504) 254-1140

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gause Blvd.

1685 Gause Blvd.

Slidell, LA 70458

(985) 643-7073

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

