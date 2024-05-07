U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage in NE Oklahoma after Tornado

Six stores are participating in U-Haul disaster efforts after Monday night's powerful storms

TULSA, Okla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by tornado damage in Barnsdall, Bartlesville and other areas of northeast Oklahoma.

Tornadoes directly hit Barnsdall and Bartlesville late Monday, leaving those communities ravaged and without power. News reports indicate more than 30 homes were leveled from the storms. Several residents suffered injuries and there was at least one fatality.

Six U-Haul store locations in and around Tulsa are offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box services to residents impacted by Monday's severe tornadoes that struck several communities in northeast Oklahoma.

Access to dry and secure U-Haul self-storage rooms and portable storage containers is essential for communities following natural disasters.

Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president, has made six facilities in nearby Tulsa and Broken Arrow available to help.

"The aftermath of this tornado will be felt for some time, and U-Haul just wants to help however possible," Smith stated. "The clean-up and rebuild process is difficult. If our storage solutions can make it a little easier on Oklahoma families, we're here to provide that at no cost for one month."

U-Box containers can be delivered to and picked up from residential locations as part of the disaster relief program. The 30-day free offer applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability.

People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage services should contact their nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Broken Arrow

901 W. New Orleans St.

Broken Arrow, OK 74011

(918) 455-1010

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greenwood District

504 E. Archer

Tulsa, OK 74120

(918) 583-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Memorial Dr.

1010 S. Memorial Drive

Tulsa, OK 74112

(918) 836-0116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown

3500 S. Sheridan Road

Tulsa, OK 74145

(918) 439-3139

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Peoria Plaza

6105 S. Peoria

Tulsa, OK 74136

(918) 742-3337

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 51st & Highway 169

5140 S. 103rd E. Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74146

(918) 663-2845

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

