U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Carolina Tornado Victims

"There will be a lot of clean-up and recovery, and people may need a secure place to store their belongings in the coming days," said Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina president. "U-Haul is here to help by making these facilities available to our neighbors at no cost for a month."

U-Haul Company of Western North Carolina has made 11 stores available to offer its disaster relief assistance program. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days free self-storage should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Asheville

387 Swannanoa River Road

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 298-8551

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Asheville

3161 Sweeten Creek Road

Asheville, NC 28803

(828) 483-5707

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Boone

849 NC Hwy. 105 Bypass

Boone, NC 28607

(828) 297-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hendersonville

1500 Airport Road

Hendersonville, NC 28792

(828) 233-5017

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Hickory

542 Main Ave. SE

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 256-0209

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Hickory

331 U.S. Hwy. 70 SW, Suite 101

Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 358-3669

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Roper Mountain

24 Roper Mountain Road

Greenville, SC 29607

(864) 254-9154

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Wade Hampton

529 Wade Hampton Blvd.

Greenville, SC 29609

(864) 233-8319

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Greenville

1406 Grove Road

Greenville, SC 29605

(864) 269-8172

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northwest Spartanburg

1500 International Drive

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 574-2298

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spartanburg

345 Whitney Road

Spartanburg, SC 29303

(864) 582-4140

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

With U-Box containers, you can conveniently pick up our custom-designed trailer and take your U-Box with you. U-Haul also can store your U-Box container in our secure warehouses or pick up and deliver it to a location of your choice.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

