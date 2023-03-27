U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Tornado Victims in Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the tornados that touched down in parts of northern Alabama this past weekend.

Florence and several neighboring communities sustained some of the worst damage. At least three tornadoes touched down between Friday and Saturday, with high winds causing power outages and structural damage to some homes and buildings.

"As our neighbors begin the process of cleaning up, we can provide them with a secure place to store their possessions," said Chuck Newell, U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama president. "These storms have left behind a lot of damage. People in need of help can give us a call and receive a storage unit or U-Box container for their belongings at no cost for one month."

U-Box deliveries to residents' homes includes drop-off and pick-up of containers. The offer of a traditional self-storage room is available to customers renting new units and is based on vacancy at participating U-Haul facilities.

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage or U-Box container usage should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Shoals

1520 Florence Blvd.

Florence, AL 35630

(256) 764-4601

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

