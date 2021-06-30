U-Haul Offers Free Propane Tank Inspections Ahead of July 4th Cookouts

Propane sales traditionally spike prior to July 4, one of the busiest days for food preparation using the clean-burning fuel. In anticipation of Independence Day and the expected surge in people refilling or topping off their tanks, U-Haul is asking customers to take advantage of free tank inspections by a propane-certified professional at any of its Company-owned stores where propane is sold .

"Safety always comes first, and at U-Haul we want folks to enjoy their holiday wisely," stated Dwight Farr, U-Haul propane program manager. "We're offering to check the qualification date on each cylinder, examine the valve for leaks, and inspect the tank for dents, cracks, gouges and rust."

Farr estimates that as many as 7 million 20-pound propane tanks commonly used for BBQ grills enter the U.S. market annually. A large number of these tanks lapse in qualification each year and cannot be legally filled without inspection and requalification.

Propane tanks are qualified for 12 years from the original manufactured date, which may be stamped on the tank's collar or foot. Customers have two options if qualification has lapsed:

They can visit a propane company to have a tank requalified if it passes inspection. That can cost about $25 , and requalification lasts for five years.

, and requalification lasts for five years. Or they can also purchase a new 20-pound BBQ tank with a fuel gauge that is qualified for 12 years, and is available at U-Haul stores for $34.95 .

U-Haul began selling propane in 1984 and became the largest U.S. retailer by 1987. Today, U-Haul safely supplies propane to thousands of customers daily across the U.S. and Canada.

"Propane is a safe, clean-burning energy source and we want to ensure customers are handling it correctly," Farr added. "There has been a high demand for propane as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With more people staying home and enjoying their backyards, that means more use of propane and more safety inspections. We invite everyone to take advantage of the free inspection before they break out the grill and start celebrating."

Propane is the focus of several U-Haul sustainability initiatives. The Company continues to grow its propane Autogas locations to service alternative-fuel vehicles, and champions green products like the 1-pound reusable propane cylinder, a safer and more responsible option to disposable tanks. Visit uhaul.com/about/sustainability to learn more about U-Haul ecofriendly practices.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

